III Capital Management Sells 821 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

III Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in M/I Homes by 219.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $26,909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M/I Homes by 231.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $16,311,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,485,000 after acquiring an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.