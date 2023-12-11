Impactive Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,368,333 shares during the period. Clarivate comprises about 11.5% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned 4.23% of Clarivate worth $272,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $64,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,179 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $30,344,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Clarivate by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,981,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Clarivate Trading Up 0.2 %

Clarivate stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 820,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

