Incline Global Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.4% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9 %

BABA traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,208,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,480,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.