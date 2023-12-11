Incline Global Management LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45,019 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.9% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.58. 1,041,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $257.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $472.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.