Incline Global Management LLC Has $20.26 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Incline Global Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 216.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,679 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 5.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 376,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after acquiring an additional 122,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $6,254,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,235,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

