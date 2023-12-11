Incline Global Management LLC Has $21.61 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Incline Global Management LLC increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the period. WEX comprises about 6.0% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of WEX worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 4.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,533. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.