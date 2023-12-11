Incline Global Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Incline Global Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises approximately 2.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,463,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 209,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.