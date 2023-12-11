Incline Global Management LLC Sells 147,335 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Incline Global Management LLC cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,335 shares during the period. News makes up 5.5% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned 0.17% of News worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in News by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

