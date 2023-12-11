Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ingevity accounts for about 13.0% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Ingevity worth $139,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 547.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

