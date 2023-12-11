Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,368 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,806. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
