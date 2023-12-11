Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $195,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in EQT by 146.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EQT by 100.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

