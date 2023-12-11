Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 246,431 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,876,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,139,000 after buying an additional 75,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,473,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,885,949. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

