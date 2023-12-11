Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,530 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 334,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,513. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

