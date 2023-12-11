Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 98.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,175 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $151.79. 1,400,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

Free Report

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

