Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,802 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $995,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 60,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.66. 276,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.05 and a 200 day moving average of $211.17. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.