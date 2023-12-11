Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $471.38. 1,097,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.79 and its 200-day moving average is $482.79. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

