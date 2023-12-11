Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,818 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $421.07. 301,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,992. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.99.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

