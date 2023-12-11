Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,411 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $703.66. 277,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $610.82 and its 200-day moving average is $580.59. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $704.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

