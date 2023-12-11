Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,490 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in IQVIA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $13,938,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 106,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

