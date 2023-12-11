Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 257,593 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 257,593 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of META stock traded down $10.64 on Monday, reaching $322.11. 10,490,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,580,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.72. The stock has a market cap of $827.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

View Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.