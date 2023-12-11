Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,832 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average of $147.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

