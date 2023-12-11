Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Position Raised by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,209 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Infinera worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,177,000 after buying an additional 437,556 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,663,000 after buying an additional 3,972,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 578,424 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 9.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,671,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,035,000 after buying an additional 1,182,464 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,454,000 after buying an additional 561,769 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 240,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

