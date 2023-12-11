Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $65.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,010.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $901.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $871.94. The firm has a market cap of $416.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,010.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

