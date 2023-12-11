Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $82.40. 1,721,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,452. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

View Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.