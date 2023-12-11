Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.40. 494,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

