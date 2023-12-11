Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 42.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

