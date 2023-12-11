Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $35.11 Million Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.85% of NuStar Energy worth $35,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $19.32.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 307.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

