Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.45. The stock had a trading volume of 650,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

