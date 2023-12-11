Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,715. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

