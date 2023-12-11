Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PM traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,273. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

