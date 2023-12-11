Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

NYSE USB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. 1,935,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,428. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

