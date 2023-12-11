Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 31,706 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up about 2.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP remained flat at $28.26 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 281.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEQP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

