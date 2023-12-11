Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 384,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,472. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.91.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

