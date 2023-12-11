Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 94,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 1,595,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,603,787. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

