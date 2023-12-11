Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,880 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 362,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

