InMode’s (INMD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INMD. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Report on InMode

InMode Price Performance

InMode stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.26. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in InMode by 969.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.