InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Holdings Increased by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the quarter. InnovAge accounts for 4.0% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 0.86% of InnovAge worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in InnovAge by 3.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge by 563,500.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INNV stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $755.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

