Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys 109 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £149.33 ($188.62).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TW traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 137.50 ($1.74). 8,246,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.41. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 859.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 123 ($1.55).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

