Insider Buying: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 719 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,163.45).

WPP Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WPP traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 733.80 ($9.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 713.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 776.26. WPP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 656 ($8.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.67). The firm has a market cap of £7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,093.29 ($13.81).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

