Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells 8,140 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE L traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$124.85. 86,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The stock has a market cap of C$39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$129.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.48.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3585573 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.93.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

