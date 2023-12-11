Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells 283 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 283 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $22,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SAFT opened at $78.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

