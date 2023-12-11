Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 76,198 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,198 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. 4,496,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,452,826. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

