Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 962 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $31.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,609.89. The stock had a trading volume of 132,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,445. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,368.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,296.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

