Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $3,641,000. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in Walmart by 8.4% in the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,037,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,082,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 200,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,516,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.91. 3,236,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $403.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

