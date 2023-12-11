Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.46.

Adobe Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $622.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,427. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

