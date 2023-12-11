Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 61,262 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,262 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,541,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 967,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

