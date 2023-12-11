Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,932 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.53. 8,706,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,482,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

