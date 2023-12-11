Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.36. 733,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,549. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

