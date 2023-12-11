Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 218.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,258. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

