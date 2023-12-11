Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.91. 1,261,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.54. The company has a market capitalization of $322.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $229.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

